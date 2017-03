Carol M. Kohlfeld, 66, of Edwardsville, died at 12:20 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Meridian Village Care Center in Glen Carbon. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, where services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 22. Following services she will be cremated.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is handling arrangements.