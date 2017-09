Carol Ruth Null, 78, of Granite City, died at 9:05 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11. Burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.