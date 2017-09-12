Carol Sue Hailer

Carol Sue Hailer, 73, of Alton, died at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, at her home.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.