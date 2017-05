Carol Jean Wimmersberg Talley, 76, of Roxana, died at 5:12 a.m. Thursday, May 25, 2017, at Robins Manor in Brighton.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, at the First Assembly of God Church in East Alton, where services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 31. Burial will be in Poor Cemetery near Hamburg.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is handling arrangements.