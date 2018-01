Carole J. Thomas, 84, of Godfrey, died at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey, and a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alton.

Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.