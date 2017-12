Carolee S. Kleffman, 80, of Glen Carbon, died at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, at the Faith Care Center in Highland.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.