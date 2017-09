Carolyn A. Gregurec, 56, of Glen Carbon, died Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, at Evelyn’s Hospice in Creve Coeur, Mo.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.