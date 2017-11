Carolyn F. Kuethe, 83, of Edwardsville, died at 5:13 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, at the Meridian Village Care Center.

Visitation will be 9:30 until funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Interment will be at Prairietown Cemetery in Prairietown.

Weber Funeral Home is handling arrangements.