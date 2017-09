Carolyn Fahnestock, 71, of Alton, died at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, at her residence.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Alton.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is handling arrangements.