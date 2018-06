Carolyn Frances Dawson, 77, of Wood River, died at 2:50 p.m. Thursday, June 7, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 16, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Shaman Christopher Sutton will officiate. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, June 18, at Swan Lake Memory Garden in Peoria.