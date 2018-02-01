Carolyn Jean Marie Ledbetter, 87, of Granite City, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, at Granite Nursing and Rehab Center in Granite City. Carolyn was born on March 22, 1930, in Granite City, a daughter of the late Gustave Karrer and Mabel (Will) Karrer.

On March 17, 1951, Carolyn married William “Bill” Franklin Ledbetter, the love of her life, at First Presbyterian Church in Granite City. Bill passed away on Aug. 25, 2004. Carolyn was a faithful member of St. John United Church of Christ and St. John Evening Guild in Granite City. She also sponsored a grief support group at the church. Carolyn was employed as an executive secretary to the principal at Granite City High School. She retired as a secretary from the U.S. government after many years of dedicated service. Carolyn loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents and husband, Carolyn was preceded in death by her siblings, Leona Fougerousse, Mildred Jenkins, and Ralph Karrer.

Carolyn is survived by her loving children, David (Gale) Ledbetter and Elizabeth (Kevin) Nicol, both of Granite City; proud grandmother to Matthew (Leah) Nicol of Hamilton, Ohio, Laura (Douglas) Conner of O’Fallon, Ill.; Mark (Kristen) Ledbetter of Oakville, Mo.; Megan (Nicholas) Dorris of Granite City; proud great-grandmother to Anna, Grace and Abigail Nicol, Sebastian Campbell, Aksel, Kyle and Dylan Conner, and Patrick and Amelia Ledbetter; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, at St. John United Church of Christ, 2901 Nameoki Road in Granite City.

In celebration of her life, funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the church, with Pastor Karla Frost officiating. Private family interment will be held at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to St. John United Church of Christ or to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Donations will be accepted at the church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at irwinchapel.com.