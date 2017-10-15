Carolyn M. “Carrie” Wilson, 58, of Granite City, passed away at 12:57 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at her home.

She was born April 27, 1959, in St. Louis, a daughter of Alyce L. (Wilson) Garner of Granite City and the late Fred L. Garner. Carrie had a passion for writing and investigation for justice for all. She had worked many years with the Belleville News-Democrat and later retired in 2010 from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch after many years of service as an investigative reporter. She had also taught journalism at Washington University for several years. During her tenure with the St. Louis Post she had served as the chairwoman for the Worker’s Union. She was very proud of her family and enjoyed special times shared with her son and enjoyed her days of swimming.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by three sons, Kevin T. Fernandez of Lake Isabella, Calif., Adam Fernandez of Collinsville and Andrew Fernandez of Edwardsville; two grandchildren, Reid Lucas Titchenal and Aiva Fernandez; four siblings, brother, Anthony Garner of Highland; sister and brother-in-law, Cynthia and Harold Schannot of Granite City; sister, Catherine Garner of Granite City; brother, Timothy Garner of Hardin; many nieces, nephews, other extended family, colleagues, and friends. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by grandparents, Frances and LaVerne Wilson; and a brother, Kevin Garner.

In celebration of her life, visitation was on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services were Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, with the Rev. Clint Wisdom officiating. Memorials may be made to the family to support chronic fatigue syndrome and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.