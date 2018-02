Carolyn Sue Patton, 71, of Granite City, died Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 1, and 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Friday, March 2, at City Temple Church, 4751 Maryville Road in Granite City. Carolyn will be laid to rest next to Jim at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City.

Irwin Chapel Funeral Home is handling arrangements.