Carrie Kay Floyd, 46, of Godfrey, died at 10:41 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, at OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

A Celebration of Life Service will begin with a visitation from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the River of Life Family Church in Alton. Interment will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto at a later date.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is handling arrangements.