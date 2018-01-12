Carroll W. “Strows” Strowmatt, 67, of Rosewood Heights, passed away at 9:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, at his home.

He was born Aug. 25, 1950, in Carrollton, a son of the late Glen Strowmatt and Isabelle Yeama. He met the love of his life in 1968 and married the late Diana (Hutton) Strowmatt on March 29, 1972. He had a strong passion for Corvettes. He enjoyed restoring them with his best friend, Tom Martin. He retired from Granite City Steel after 37 years of dedicated service.

He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Catrina and Bill Fronick of St. Louis; a son, Kent Strowmatt of Alton; eight grandchildren, Wil, Caitlyn, Charlie, Lynsey, Ashlynn, Bradley, Victoria, and Diana; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Rosemary and Doug Sebastian, Glenna and Roy Walsh, and Gina and Paul Walters; two sisters-in-law, Marcia Eng and Danette Bobbitt; many nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.