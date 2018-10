Catherine “Katie” J. Cato

Catherine “Katie” J. Cato, 59, of Wood River, passed away Sunday, October 28, 2018, at her home.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Pontoon Baptist Church in Granite City with Pastor Josh Steely officiating. Burial will take place in Upper Alton Cemetery.