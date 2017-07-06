Catherine A. “Cathy” Wise, 62, of Granite City, passed away at 1:33 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

She was born Feb. 8, 1955, in Granite City, a daughter of the late Utah Carl and Georgia (Thomason) Downs.

She married David Wise on Sept. 26, 1975, in Edwardsville and he survives. She has worked for the Granite City School District with over 30 years of dedicated service as a teacher’s aide at the Frohart and Wilson schools. She had a special love for children and enjoyed her days of babysitting and shopping. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by three children, Betty Downs of Granite City, David J. (Erin P.) Wise of Holdrege, Neb., and Jennifer Wintermeyer of Granite City; six grandchildren, Jordan Wise, Dillon Wise, Hayden Wise, Xander Wise, Ethan Wintermeyer, and Cole Wintermeyer; a brother, Carl (Phyllis) Downs of Kimball, Tenn.; a sister, Minnie (David) McCosky of Granite City; a sister-in-law, Doris Downs of Granite City; many nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Albert Downs; mother-in-law, Dolly Wise; and a niece, Tammy Downs Long.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 10, 2017, with the Rev. Mike Allen officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.