Catherine M. Mattingly, 77, of Wood River, passed away at 11:35 p.m. Saturday, May 12, 2018.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until Mass at noon Wednesday, May 16, at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto, where Father Tom Liebler will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.