Cathy L. Parrott, 59, of Granite City, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at Gateway Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory, where services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan 9. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.