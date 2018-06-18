Cecelia M. Mountz

Cecelia M. Mountz, 74, of Maryville, passed away Saturday, June 16, 2018, at Christian Hospital in St. Louis with her loving family by her side.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with a Panikida Service at 7 p.m. A second visitation will be 8-9 a.m. Friday, June 22, at Saints Cyril & Methody Orthodox Church, 4770 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of her life, funeral services will follow at 9 a.m., with Father Andrew Moulton officiating. Interment will be in Jefferson Barrack National Cemetery in St. Louis.