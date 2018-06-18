Cecelia M. Mountz, 74, of Maryville, passed away Saturday, June 16, 2018, at Christian Hospital in St. Louis with her loving family by her side.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with a Panikida Service at 7 p.m. A second visitation will be 8-9 a.m. Friday, June 22, at Saints Cyril & Methody Orthodox Church, 4770 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of her life, funeral services will follow at 9 a.m., with Father Andrew Moulton officiating. Interment will be in Jefferson Barrack National Cemetery in St. Louis.