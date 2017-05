Cecile Cottingham, 78, of Brighton, died at 9:49 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2017, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Hospital in Alton.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, May 8, at Targhetta & Wooldridge Funeral Home in Brighton. Service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Brighton Christian Church. Burial will be at the Shipman Cemetery.