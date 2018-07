Cecilia Groshans, 97, of Godfrey, passed away on Thursday, July 5, 2018, only a few days shy of her 98th birthday.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, July 9, at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton. A Catholic Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 10, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey, with Fr. Steve Janoski officiating. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Godfrey.