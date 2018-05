Celia Sue Kelley, 78, entered into eternal peace at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jerseyville.

A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 2, at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Medora.

Targhetta & Wooldridge Funeral Home in Brighton is in charge of arrangements.