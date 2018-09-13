Chana Lee Estabrook

Chana Lee Estabrook, of Granite City, passed away on September 1, 2018, in her home. She was 54 years old.

Chana was an exceptionally kind and good-hearted person, which was reflected in her work as a hospice nurse. Outside of work she enjoyed camping, boating, crafts, and most of all spending time with her family. Her children and grandchildren were her world.

Chana was preceded in death by her grandparents Thomas and Viola Murray and her father, Harvey Murray Sr.

She will be greatly missed by her surviving family members: husband, Thomas Estabrook III; son Joseph (Holly) Estabrook, daughter Shelby (Nicholas) Indelicato, brother Matthew (Lori) Murray, brother Tommie Murray, brother Harvey (Linda) Murray Jr., all of Granite City; mother and stepdad Terrie and Ronald Brown of St. Jacob; sister Tracy Gross of Highland, sister Rhonda (Wayne) Elmore of Fairview Heights, brother Danny Sullivan of Collinsville, brother Robert Dalluge of Kansas City, Kan., sister Kimberly Sanders of Canon City, Colo., four grandsons, Judah, Dax, Bear, and Jonah; and countless other family and friends.

A memorial will be held for Chana from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 20, at Lincoln Place Community Center in Granite City. Please contact the family for any further questions.