Chance Duane Gibbons, 54, of Alton, passed away Tuesday, September 25, 2018, at OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, September 28, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 29. Father Jeremy Paulin, OMV, will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton.