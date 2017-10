Chance M. Shewmake, 5, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Bethalto. Visitation was held from 10am until time of funeral services at 12pm on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family in care of Carol Jones or Vicky Shewmake and will be accepted at the funeral home.