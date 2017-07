Chandra M. Cope, 45, died at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2017, at home with her family by her side.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until memorial service at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at First Family Baptist Church in East Alton.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.