Charles “Charlie” Loyd Lane, 93, of Granite City, died on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

He was born on Sept. 25, 1924, in Granite City to Floyd Franklin Lane Jr. and Martha Ann (nee Britton) Lane.

Charles married Mildred Rose Veres on Oct. 20, 1947, in Salem, Ark.

The loving father retired on May 15, 1975, from BE Holt Ford in Granite City as a Teamster member of Local 971 out of Belleville. He had also worked at local businesses in the Granite City area, including St. Elizabeth Hospital in Granite City, Oscar’s 66 service station in Madison, and A.D. Lifttruck in St. Louis. Charlie enjoyed working with people and for the people. He liked working on cars, traveling and spending time with his grandson, honorary granddaughter and living life to the fullest with family and friends.

Charles is survived by a daughter, Priscilla Rose (Bill) Briggs of Granite City; a son, Glenn A. (Tammy) Lane of Granite City; a grandson, Ryan Brooks Lane of Granite City; honorary granddaughter, Barblene Burns; a great-granddaughter, Ella Grace Lane; a brother, Donald “Donnie” Lane of Denver, Colo., and a sister, Helen Henshaw of Spokane, Wash. Charlie will be missed by many nieces and nephews.

Besides his wife and parents, Charles is preceded in death by a son, Gerrard Frank Charles Lane; three brothers, Floyd Lane Jr., Kenneth Lane and Ray Lane; and also by two sisters, Georgia Davis and Doris Knight.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Union Cemetery in Panama, Ill.

Memorials may be made to an animal rescue organization of choice.

