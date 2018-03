Charles “Chuck” E. Morris, 87, of Granite City, died at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, March 11, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, March 16, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City.

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.