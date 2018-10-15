Charles Austra

Charles Jack Austra, 88. passed away Monday, October 15, 2018 at his residence.

Born in Benld on July 9, 1930, he was the son of Eugene and Nellie (Shimkus) Manarolla.

A Korean War Air Force veteran, he had been a lifetime member of East Alton American Legion Post 794 and Past Governor of Wood River Moose Lodge #1349.

Charels was a self employed barber and worked as a paper maker for the Alton Box Board before retiring.

on August 6, 1969 in Clayton, MO, he married Barbara J. Bauer. She survives.

Surviving also are sons, Deon (Debora) Robinson of San Antonio, TX, Adam Robinson of Centralia, Tracy Robinson of Wood River, Mike Robinson of Roxana; daughters, Kim Payne of Bethalto, Donna (Jay) Sansone of Bunker Hill; 14 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; and several great-great grandchildren; sister, Rosalie (Jim) Rock of wood River; niece, Cynthia Hof; and nephew, Jim Rock.

Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 10 am, Wednesday, October 17 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.

Burial will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Memorials may be made to the family in care of expenses.