Charles Ben Farrell

Charles Ben Farrell, 51, of Granite City, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at his home.

Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, September 10, 2018, at Fosterburg Cemetery in Fosterburg.