Charles “Charley” F. Cross, 83, of Granite City, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, at Gateway Regional Medical Center, Granite City.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon.