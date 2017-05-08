Charles “Chuck” Buffington II, of East Alton, died Thursday, May 4, 2017.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Paynic Home for Funerals, where services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 10.
