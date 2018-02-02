Charles (Chuck) Toner

Charles L. (Chuck) Toner Jr., surrounded by his family at home, peacefully left us at 1:29 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018.

He was the eldest child of Charles L. Toner Sr. and Lula Belle (Red) Toner, born March 5, 1928, near Casey, Ill.

He graduated in 1946 from Roxana High School, enlisting immediately in the Navy and serving proudly for the next three years, stationed in Hawaii.

Chuck married Rosalie Lang in Wood River. They celebrated 65 years of marriage April 16, 2017. Besides his wife, surviving are one daughter and husband, Debbie and Ross Eggebrecht; two sons and their wives, Mike and Teresa Toner, and Ted and Cathy Toner; grandchildren, Josh and Brooke Toner, Matt and Kristen Toner, Cory and Caroline Crandall, Jake and Jessica Toner and Zachary Toner, Andrea Kasten (Harry Reed), Tommy and Emily DeGrand and Meghan DeGrand (Jake Inman); six great-granddaughters, Ella, Emma and Ava Toner, Jocelyn and Nora Toner and Corinne Crandall; two brothers, Jim and Maurice; one sister, Judy Toner Cohn; and numerous stepgrandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He retired from Illinois Power in 1989. He and Rosie then became Florida snowbirds, returning full time to their Rosewood Heights home in 2007.

He was the 1966 Alton City bowling champ. After switching from right-handed to left-handed bowling in 1972, he continued to bowl at least two times per week until the spring of 2017. He qualified through the state of Florida Senior Olympics in 2004 and participated in the finals held in Reno, Nev.

An avid Chicago Cubs fan his entire life, he often said he wanted to live at least long enough to see the Cubs win the World Series. To the delight of many, he accomplished that goal.

He was active in the Wood River Masonic Lodge No. 1062 for 62 years and Past Worshipful Master at Bethalto Lodge No. 406. He was also a member of the Ainad Shrine, Alt-Wood Shrine Club, Wood River Moose Lodge, and the South Roxana American Legion, participating in the Land Of Lincoln Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in 2012.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, at St. Paul UMC in Rosewood Heights with Masonic Rites at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, at the church. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery; Paynic Home for Funerals is serving the Toner family.

At Chuck’s request, memorials are appreciated to St. Paul United Methodist Church in Rosewood Heights, Shriners Hospital, and BJC Hospice.

A special thank you to the BJC Hospice staff for their care of Dad during the past year.