Charles David “Charlie” Brimm, 70, of Granite City, died Sunday, Jan. 28, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, at Bethel Chapel, 2445 Ohio Ave. in Granite City. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at Bethel Chapel. Burial will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.

Irwin Chapel in Granite City is handling arrangements.