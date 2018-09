Charles E. “Charlie” Tweedy, 86, of Wood River, passed away at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, September 26, 2018, in Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday, September 30, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, where services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, October 1. Pastors Willard Meyer and Kale Hanson will officiate. Burial will follow in Woodland Hill Cemetery.