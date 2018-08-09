Charles E. Hall

Charles E. Hall, 89, of Sugar Land, Texas, formerly of Edwardsville, passed away Monday, August 6, 2018, at St. Luke’s Health Hospital in Sugar Land, Texas.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, August 12, 2018, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, August 13, 2018, at the funeral home with Father Daniel Bergbower officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Glen Carbon. The family request memorials to St. Mary Catholic Church in Edwardsville.