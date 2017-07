Charles E. Pulley, 87, of Granite City, died Friday, July 14, 2017, at Stearns Nursing and Rehab Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 20, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery, Collinsville.