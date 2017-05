Charles Edwin Ducey, 87, of Hardin, died Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehab Center, surrounded by family.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon Saturday, May 27, at St. Norbert’s Church in Hardin. Burial will follow at St. Norbert’s Cemetery in Hardin.