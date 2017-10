Charles Glenn Carr, 68, of Bethalto, died Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital with his family by his side after a short and courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis and pancreatic cancer.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Bethalto.