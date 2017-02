Charles J. Goff, 93, of Edwardsville, died at 3:56 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at Meridian Village Care Center in Glen Carbon.

A private funeral service was held on Monday, Feb. 13, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Entombment followed at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon with full military honors.