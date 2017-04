Charles “Jack” Colman, 82, of Godfrey, died Saturday, April 8, 2017, at his home surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until Celebration of Life service at 7 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. A private family interment will take place at a later date.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is handling arrangements.