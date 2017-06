Charles L. “Charley” Hubbard, 85, of Bethalto, died at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at Integrity of Wood River.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral services at noon Monday, July 3, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Burial will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.