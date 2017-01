Charles L. “Tubby” Schobernd, 84, of Hardin, died at 12:05 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at his home with family by his side.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Gress, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Brussels. Burial will follow at St. Mathew Cemetery.