Charles Lee Miller

Charles Lee Miller, 82, of Granite City, passed away at 2:32 a.m. Tuesday, September 25, 2018, at Collinsville Nursing and Rehab in Collinsville.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 6, at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Salem, Mo., with special words spoken by his children; Tony Miller and Stephanie Howard and also Sacristan Beverly Roos and music by Karen Huff.

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.