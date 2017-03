Charles M. Long, 73, of Alton, died unexpectedly Sunday, March 5, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 9, in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park.