Charles R. “Bob” Wilson, 69, of Brighton, died at 4:09 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, where services will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 30. Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery, Alton, where military rites will be performed by the Alton VFW Post 1308.