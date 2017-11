Charles R. “Chuck” Elliott, 87, died peacefully at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, with the blessing of his family and the loving care of the staff at Eunice Smith Nursing Home and BJC Hospice Care.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at Gent Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4, at the Messiah Lutheran Church on Milton Road in Alton. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.