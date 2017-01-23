Charles R. Tindall, 60, of Granite City, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Gateway Regional Medical Center.
Cremation services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.
