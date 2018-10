Charles Thomas “Tom” Whorl Sr.

Charles Thomas “Tom” Whorl Sr., 82, of East Alton, passed away at 1:45 a.m. Thursday, September 27, 2018, with his loved ones by his side at Integrity Rehab Facility in Wood River.

Visitation and celebration of life will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, September 30, at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River. A private burial will be at the Bethalto United Methodist Cemetery.